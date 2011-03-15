Michael Powell Named NCTA President

As expected, former FCC Chairman Michael Powell has been

named the successor to NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow, who is joining Comcast in

Washington next month.

Powell is currently chairman of the MKPowell Group and a

senior adviser to Providence Equity Partners.

Unlike Republican FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, who proved

McSlarrow's and cable's nemesis on issues like a la carte and cable pricing and

network management, Powell was a deregulatory chairman who focused on

marketplace mechanisms to spread broadband via cable, telephone and even power

lines.

Powell served as both commissioner and chairman, and

before that was chief of staff of the antitrust division at the Justice

Department.

He is a graduate of Georgetown Law, William & Mary

undergrad, and is on the boards of AOL and Cisco, among others, as well as an

adjunct professor at Catholic University.

"Michael Powell

is one of the most well respected and influential visionaries in all of

telecommunications, and we're so proud to have him join the cable team," said

NCTA Board Chair Patrick Esser in a statement. "Michael's exemplary record of

leadership, deep commitment to public service, and vast insight into public

policy make him an ideal fit to lead our industry in Washington, D.C., as we

address the regulatory challenges that lie ahead and continue to help policy

makers understand cable's commitment to jobs, investment, and innovation."