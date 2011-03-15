Michael Powell Named NCTA President
As expected, former FCC Chairman Michael Powell has been
named the successor to NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow, who is joining Comcast in
Washington next month.
Powell is currently chairman of the MKPowell Group and a
senior adviser to Providence Equity Partners.
Unlike Republican FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, who proved
McSlarrow's and cable's nemesis on issues like a la carte and cable pricing and
network management, Powell was a deregulatory chairman who focused on
marketplace mechanisms to spread broadband via cable, telephone and even power
lines.
Powell served as both commissioner and chairman, and
before that was chief of staff of the antitrust division at the Justice
Department.
He is a graduate of Georgetown Law, William & Mary
undergrad, and is on the boards of AOL and Cisco, among others, as well as an
adjunct professor at Catholic University.
"Michael Powell
is one of the most well respected and influential visionaries in all of
telecommunications, and we're so proud to have him join the cable team," said
NCTA Board Chair Patrick Esser in a statement. "Michael's exemplary record of
leadership, deep commitment to public service, and vast insight into public
policy make him an ideal fit to lead our industry in Washington, D.C., as we
address the regulatory challenges that lie ahead and continue to help policy
makers understand cable's commitment to jobs, investment, and innovation."
