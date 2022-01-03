Mediacom Reaches Retrans Deal with Paxton Media
By Mike Farrell published
Paducah, Kentucky station first went dark on May 31
Mediacom Communications said it has reached a retransmission consent agreement with Paxton Media for the broadcaster’s NBC-affiliate television station serving the Paducah, Kentucky market, ending a seven-month blackout.
Details of the Jan. 1 agreement were not disclosed. The station -- WPSD-TV -- also serves Marion-Harrisburg, Illinois and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Paxton first pulled the station's signal on May 31.■
