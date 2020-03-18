McElfresh: AT&T Closing 40% of Retail Stores

AT&T will begin closing 40% of its retail stores starting Wednesday (March 18).

That is according to AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh.

He said that at the stores that do remain open, hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with all stores closing on Sundays, and social distancing guidelines followed throughout the stores.

Related: AT&T Takes New Steps to Fight Virus

He said that capacity at call centers has declined due to leave for employees with children home from closed schools or who are at greater risk from the virus.

For technicians, the priorities are network repairs and installs for "for health care providers, first responders, government and other essential business and service providers."

"I want you to know that AT&T will continue to do everything we can do to help," McElfresh wrote on in an open letter update on the AT&T web site. "I truly believe that together we can help slow the spread of the coronavirus and lessen its impact. And once we do that, it is only a matter of time before we get our communities back to normal."