AT&T Takes New Steps to Fight Virus

AT&T has announced additional coronavirus-related changes to its service.

It has already signed the FCC pledge not to terminate residential and small business customers due to inability to pay, to waive late fees, and open up WiFi hotspots.

In addition to waiving usage overage charges for consumer home wireline and fixed wireless internet customers, which it had already announced, the company said it will provide businesses, schools and universities with 90 days of conference calls and video conferencing services free WiFi they sign up for Cisco Webex Meetings with AT&T.

On the tele-education front, AT&T said it underwriting the cost of setting up a “one-stop” resource center to support the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), which is developing tools for parents, teachers and schools.