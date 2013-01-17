McDowell Chief of Staff Exiting
Angela Giancarlo, chief of staff to FCC commissioner Robert
McDowell, will exit that post in February, the commissioner's office said
Thursday.
Erin McGrath, legal adviser for media issues, will add
wireless, international and public safety issues.
Giancarlo has been chief of staff and senior legal adviser
to the commissioner since 2007.
A spokesperson for the commissioner was unavailable for
comment on the departure.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.