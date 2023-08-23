Max Renews ‘And Just Like That …' For Third Season

Max will bring back its Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That … for a third season on the eve of the show’s second season finale.

The Michael Patrick King-produced series, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramirez and Sarita Choudhury, ends its 11-episode second season on August 24. Season two of And Just Like That … ranks as Max's most-watched original series, Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

“[And Just Like That …] is the most watched returning Max original to date,” Aubrey said. “As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast, and crew who continue to charm us 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Added King: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

And Just Like That … is produced by King, Parker, Davis, Nixon, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.