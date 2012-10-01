Martha Stewart's PBS Show Announces Sponsors
Martha Stewart's upcoming PBS cooking series, Martha Stewart's Cooking School, announced a pair of sponsors on Monday.
Retail chain J.C. Penney will serve as the show's presenting sponsor through the first two seasons, while University of Phoenix will be the show's title sponsor for season one.
The new teaching series, which is produced by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, will debut on PBS stations nationwide beginning the weekend of Oct. 6-7.
