Lynn Tinsley Joins Hallmark Channels
Lynn Tinsley, formerly regional manager and account manager for
The Weather Channel, has joined Hallmark Channels.
Tinsley will be director, ad sales, for the Southeast Region,
selling ads in both Hallmark and Hallmark Movie Channel.
Based in Atlanta, Tinsley will be responsible for a 14-state
territory, reporting to Stephanie Versichelli, SVP, Eastern advertising sales.
