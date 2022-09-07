Lightpath Expands Fiber Network in Connecticut
New 70-mile build will connect Trumbull and Norwalk to Katonah, New York
Lightpath said Wednesday that it will expand its fiber network in western Connecticut with a 70-mile build that will connect two locations in the state -- Trumbull and Norwalk -- with Katonah, New York.
Lightpath provides fiber-based high-speed connections and services to businesses. Connecticut is home to 14 Fortune 500 companies participating in industries like advanced manufacturing, aerospace, bioscience, insurtech and medtech, according to Lightpath.
“Lightpath’s all-fiber fiber network offers organizations across all industries access to robust connectivity with the highest levels of flexibility, reliability and security,” Lightpath SVP of sales Doug Turtz said in a press release. “Lightpath continues to invest in Connecticut, as well as the greater New York City Metropolitan Area, as we have for over 30 years now. We are committed to enhancing our network and services for our existing customers, as well as continuing to bring Lightpath to new customers in more places.”
Lightpath is majority owned by Altice USA, which sold a 49.99% interest in the company to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners in 2020 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion. According to Lightpath, the Connecticut expansion is part of an aggressive growth strategy and that over the past year it has:
● Reached a milestone of 20,000+ route miles and 13,500+ service locations
● Completed a 300-mile expansion from New York metro to Ashburn, VA
● Finished a 54-mile network extension throughout Princeton, New Jersey
● Built a 100-mile of state-of-the-art network across Queens, New York
The company also recently opened new offices in Midtown Manhattan and Boston. ■
