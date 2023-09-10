Life After RSNs? What TVOS Platform Wins the Future? That and Much More Tuesday at the Next TV Summit in NYC
Top-level decision-makers will sit in chairs and lead us in thought on the pressing tech-media-telecom issues of the day. Not telling you what to do or anything, but you should be there
Twenty years or so down the road, a grandchild will look at you and ask, "You were at NYC TV Week 2023?"
Best decision you ever made.
This week, starting with our Advanced Advertising Summit on Monday, September 11 and culminating on Thursday, September 14 with the presentation of our annual 40 Under Forty awards program, NYC TV Week will be jam-packed with thought leaders leading thought.
Next TV readers won't want to miss our Next TV Summit on Tuesday. I'm stoked to moderate our morning session "Gateway to the Future of TVOS," in which high-level executives from Roku, Vizio and other top TMT companies discuss what happens next to the surface that the whole streaming game is played on.
And anyone fixated on the profound disruption affecting regional sports networks won't want to miss our afternoon panel "Back to the Future – Nomenclature for a Post-RSN World," in which I'll be chatting with ViewLift's Rick Allen, Kiswe's Wim Sweldens, expert consultant Patrick Crakes and other thought leaders as they try to clear up how major live sports events will get televised locally going forward.
Registration for the Next TV Summit will kick off at 8:15 a.m. EST Tuesday at Etc.Venues at 360 Madison Ave. Visit this registration page to get hooked up.
Hope to see you there.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.