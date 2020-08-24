Liberty Touts the Green Benefits of New CommScope 4K Mini TV Box

Liberty Global has introduced in Poland a new proprietary pay TV set-top that it says reduces energy use by 77% over its previous generation set-tops.

The London-based telecom also said that 35% less plastic is being used to manufacture the 4K Mini TV Box, which was designed in-house by Liberty and made by CommScope.

Liberty Global said the device is initially being deployed to its UPC Poland customers. It will be expanded to other Liberty customers in Europe “in due course,” the cable operator added. Liberty is billing the 4K Mini TV Box as

Of course, the pay TV business has been moving away from full-featured, DVR-centric, power-hungry set-tops for several years. So Liberty Global wants to exploit this natural migration away from devices that use as much energy in a year as a refrigerator for some good green-energy PR? Why not?

The 4K Mini TV Box supports Dolby audio and connects to its IP-based video sources via WiFi or wired Ethernet cable. It can be powered by a display’s USB input, negating the need to connect the box close to a power outlet.

The device is controlled by a Bluetooth-enabled voice remote.

“At UPC Poland, customer satisfaction is paramount to us, so we are committed to delivering outstanding customer care combined with best in-class connectivity and entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” Robert Redeleanu, CEO Liberty Global, Eastern Europe, said in a statement. “I am thrilled that Poland is the first country within Liberty Global to launch the new 4K Mini TV Box, and confident it will help us further enhance our unique customer experience. As we bring new innovations to our millions of customers and new premises, we are well on top of the convergence game in the market.”