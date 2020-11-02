Liberty Latin America Completes Purchase of AT&T Wireless and Wireline Assets in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

Liberty Latin America said it has completed its purchase of wireless and wireline assets in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from AT&T on Oct. 31 in a deal valued at $1.95 billion.

Liberty Latin America first announced the deal in October 2019. Last month it said it had received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice for the transaction on the condition it divest of certain B2B assets in Puerto Rico.

"By creating the leading integrated provider, we will deliver added value to customers through expanded product offerings, more resilient infrastructure, and world-class customer service levels,” said Balan Nair, president and CEO of Liberty Latin America, in a press release. “By completing this transaction, we continue to demonstrate our ability to execute on our disciplined inorganic growth strategy. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us and are already working hard on our integration plan to drive value for our customers, our shareholders and our employees.”