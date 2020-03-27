LG Smart TVs Get Access to Movies Anywhere Digital Locker

LG Electronics has struck a deal with Hollywood’s digital locker of choice, Movies Anywhere, to provide access to more than 7,900 movie and TV show titles on webOS-enabled smart TV models made in 2017 and beyond.

WebOS is the user interface that posers LG smart TVs. (Users must have version 3.5 or later).

Movies Anywhere is the digital locker that lets purchasers of movies and shows from Disney, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. access films bought from a wide variety of digital stories in one centralized location.

Participating movie sellers include Apple, Amazon, Comcast Xfinity and FandangoNow, Walmart/Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft and Verizon.

LG smart TVs and webOS already support a wide variety of popular OTT apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV.

LG is the second biggest manufacturer of TVs in the world, controlling 12% of the global market, according to Technavio.