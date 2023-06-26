Less Than 36% of Netflix Viewing in The U.S. Comes From Originals

Only 35.6% of the 14.8 billion hours of viewing on Netflix that occurred from January - March this year was for original TV shows and movies, Omdia said.

Crunching data from PlumResearch, the Informa research company's conclusion flies against a popular narrative -- that the oracle-like brilliance of top Netflix executives Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos presciently predicted a pullback of content by Hollywood's incumbents, and in a move of heartbreakingly staggering genius they set about building their original content juggernaut ... powered by a $17 billion budget.

It's only sorta true.

In fact, in places like Japan, only around 20% of Netflix watching is for original shows.

This is also worth noting: Of the 935 original series and movies Netflix produced in 2022, 403 were made in America.

However, speaking to Netflix's locally produced strategy, market in which the streaming company has invested in local fare have over-indexed.

For example, only around 25% of Netflix viewing in Korea is for original shows. However, 68% of that viewing is for series and movies shot locally.