Lack of Sitcom HitsIs No Laughing Matter

TV is facing yet another sitcom drought. Not since ABC’s Modern Family

launched in 2009 has a sitcom broken out in a major way. In 2011, Fox’s New Girl and CBS’ 2 Broke Girls seemed to

be headed in that direction, but both

have since fallen to earth. Out of last

year’s class, only Fox’s The Mindy Project

and ABC’s The Neighbors were renewed

for a second season. And while

critics have taken a shine to Mindy,

that’s not so much the case with The Neighbors.

In an attempt to rectify that problem, the broadcast

TV networks this fall launched 13 new sitcoms—with

one more, Fox’s Enlisted, to premiere in January. So far,

none are breaking out. CBS is seeing some momentum

with The Crazy Ones on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (behind

TV’s biggest scripted hit, The Big Bang Theory) and

with The Millers at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But even

those shows have a ways to go before they can be considered

big hits ready to command huge license fees.“CBS basically moved its success from Monday to

Thursday,” says an industry executive, noting that

Thursday nights, which take viewers into the

weekend, are a more lucrative advertising night

than Mondays. “They may have done it a year

too early though, because now they’ve sacrificed

Mondays in exchange for that success.”“It’s really Big Bang Theory, Modern

Family and then there’s everyone else,” says

Brad Adgate, director of research, Horizon Media,

sizing up the comedy landscape.With the last major hit sitcom premiering four

years ago and now in syndication, TV stations and

cable networks have to be wondering what they can

fill their comedy coffers with next.Timing Is Everything

For the moment, TV stations aren’t too worried.

Fox owns both The Big Bang Theory and Modern

Family, and its stations do not expect to be in the

market for new sitcoms for a while. Tribune stations

have backed away from sitcoms in favor of

first-run programming—particularly Arsenio Hall in

late night. But Arsenio is languishing at a 0.7 liveplus-

same-day household rating, and its return isn’t

guaranteed. That might force Tribune back into the

sitcom business—eventually.CBS’ December 2011 purchase of duopoly station

WLNY New York brought that station group

into the sitcom game in major markets. In June

2012, the group took Warner Bros. up on its pair of

offerings: 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly, which

will premiere in 2014 and 2015, respectively.Mike & Molly just returned to CBS’ nowstruggling

Monday-night lineup in the 9 p.m. hour,

replacing 2 Broke Girls, which moved back to 8:30

p.m. Mike & Molly premiered Nov. 4 at a 2.6 liveplus-

same-day rating among adults 18-49, down

from last fall but up nearly 40% from its season

finale in May.TV stations didn’t pay much for either show, but

TBS did pay approximately $1.7 million per episode

for 2 Broke Girls, assuring that the network is keeping

a close watch on its performance.Perhaps, some suggest, it’s an indication that TV

station executives know better than to place their

fates in someone else’s hands.“We resigned ourselves to this situation a long

time ago,” one station exec says. “To think that we

are going to be able to sitcom our way to anything is

absolutely crazy.”