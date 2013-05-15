Kronenberg Named General Counsel of COMPTEL
Angela Kronenberg, former wireline advisor to incoming acting FCC chair Mignon Clyburn, has joined COMPTEL as chief advocate and general counsel. Kronenberg exited last month after almost three and a half years in that post.
Kronenberg, a longtime communications attorney, was special counsel in the FCC's Wireless Bureau before joining Clyburn's staff in 2009.
COMPTEL represents competitive communications carriers.
