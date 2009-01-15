Kevin Martin Announces Resignation
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has announced his resignation from the chairmanship effective Jan. 20.
Martin, who has been at the comission for eight years as both a commissioner and chairman, will become a senior fellow at The Aspen Institute (http://www.aspeninstitute.org/) in Washington.
Martin announced the move at his last public meeting in Washington today (Jan. 15).
