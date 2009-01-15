Trending

Kevin Martin Announces Resignation

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has announced his resignation from the chairmanship effective Jan. 20.

Martin, who has been at the comission for eight years as both a commissioner and chairman, will become a senior fellow at The Aspen Institute (http://www.aspeninstitute.org/) in Washington.

Martin announced the move at his last public meeting in Washington today (Jan. 15).