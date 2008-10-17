John McCain Returns to 'The Late Show With David Letterman'
Republican presidential nominee John McCain sits down with David Letterman for the first time since McCain cancelled a previous visit and instead appeared on the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric.
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiBqHczYJYo[/embed]
