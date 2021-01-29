Jessica Rosenworcel Takes Telehealth Field Trip

As the FCC prepares to hand out hundreds of millions of dollars more for telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and senior Republican Brendan Carr visited Whitman-Walker Health in D.C. Friday (Jan. 29), which specializes in LGBTQ and HIV care.

The goal was to "highlight the importance of connectivity in healthcare and learn more about how the facility is using telehealth to serve patients during the pandemic."

“The COVID-19 pandemic is clearly stressing our healthcare system and has presented new challenges for patients seeking care, especially for those from marginalized communities,” said Rosenworcel following the visit. “I join Whitman-Walker Health in saying, as they do: We See You. Through expanded and affordable access to broadband for all, organizations like Whitman-Walker and clinics around the country can continue to grow their telehealth efforts to support their communities.”

According to Rosenworcel's office, Whitman-Walker stood up its telehealth program last March and since then has provided connected care to 6,500 patients, including for addiction counseling, dental, and mental health services.

Rosenworcel will make access to telehealth a top priority for the commission, she said. At her first public meeting as acting chairwoman Feb. 17, one of the planned presentations will be on handing out the $249.95 million in telehealth funding allocated to the FCC in the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in December.