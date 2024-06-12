Jerry West, the True 'GOAT' of the Modern $76 Billion NBA, Dies at 86

Jerry West, whose Hall-of-Fame NBA playing career was somehow surpassed by his five-decade run as a brilliantly creative league executive, died Wednesday at the age of 86.

From Bill Russell to Chet Walker to Bill Walton, the NBA has seen a number of its most influential players from the 1960s and '70s pass on recently. And there are already a ton of remembrances for West on the open internet, some of them from top NBA writers like Adrian Wojnarowski, who knew "The Logo" personally.

Me? In his last year as a Los Angeles Lakers player in 1974, West autographed miniature basketballs for me and some other kids after a game at the erstwhile "Fabulous Forum." He didn't smile. Even for seven-year-olds.

And I'll keep this short ... but to a point. No way the NBA, which is about to gleefully autograph three 11-year national TV deals valued at a staggering $76 billion, gets to where it is today without West.

For a league that stands out amid a "greatest-of-all-time"-focused sports culture as being particularly GOAT-obsessed, no other figure has influenced the game of pro basketball more, as both a player and an executive.

As an NBA championship player who participated in the Finals nine times, an Olympic Gold Medal winner and an NBA executive who led myriad teams to league titles, West was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three times.

Jordan. Kobe. LeBron. None of them can match that.

West's silhouette has adorned the very logo of the NBA since 1969.

(Image credit: NBA)

West was known for the frustration that came from leading the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times, walking away as champions only once ... and never to the hated Boston Celtics, to whom West and the Laker succumbed to six times during the 1960s.

But as a team executive, his legacy is unsurpassed.

As the Lakers top player personnel manager, West served as the architect of two championship dynasties -- the Showtime Lakers, who won five titles in the 1980s and the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, who dominated the early 2000s with three consecutive Finals victories.

In the summer of 1996, he audaciously dismantled a 53-win Lakers roster to make room for some high-school player he'd discovered (Kobe Bryant) and a free agent (Shaquille O'Neal) who had seemed immovable from his perch with the Orlando Magic.

That will always stand out as a singular moment of architectural brilliance in professional sports.

But West had many great moments.

He later moved onto executive roles with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, upgrading each franchise into title contenders, aiding the construction of yet another championship dynasty in Golden State.

“He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA — a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor. I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life.”

Here are some other remembrances of and tributes to West Wednesday:

RIP Jerry West. One of the great start-to-finish lifetime basketball careers ever if not the greatest.June 12, 2024

It’s because of Jerry West that there was even “Showtime” It’s because of you that I am who I am today. You believed in me when no one else did and for that I’m forever grateful. You will always be my “Basketball Dad”. I love you Logo my heart is broken. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/Gv1y3wfB5GJune 12, 2024

I met Jerry West for the first time in 1979 at the Forum where he introduced me to Bill Sharman, Chick Hearn, and then Laker owner Jack Kent Cooke. My father, agent and I negotiated over lunch then Jerry took me to the locker room to show me my Lakers jersey. I started to cry and… pic.twitter.com/o9xMDu50WvJune 12, 2024

Our game lost another legend. The Logo was one of one. Thankful for his contributions to the game. RIP Jerry West. https://t.co/a34fuVbl7EJune 12, 2024

Was fortunate to know Jerry West. Jerry and my father knew one another. He advised me to leave school when I did. So many memorable encounters — but my favorite might be from 2017. Jerry was with the Warriors. I bumped into him on the road at a game. I sat down beside him and… pic.twitter.com/toHy98yY1rJune 12, 2024