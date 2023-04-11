Jennifer Lopez To Star in Netflix Action Film Debuting Mother’s Day Weekend

Netflix will offer up an action-themed, original movie feature starring actress/singer Jennifer Lopez over this Mother's Day weekend.

The Mother debuts May 12 and stars Lopez as a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men, according to Netflix.

Along with Lopez, the film stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Harwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez.

The Mother is produced by Lopez along with Benny Medina, Elain Goldsmith-Thomas, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Marc Evans, Misha Green and Courtney Baker.