Jennifer Lopez To Star in Netflix Action Film Debuting Mother’s Day Weekend
‘The Mother’ to premiere May 12
Netflix will offer up an action-themed, original movie feature starring actress/singer Jennifer Lopez over this Mother's Day weekend.
The Mother debuts May 12 and stars Lopez as a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men, according to Netflix.
Along with Lopez, the film stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Harwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez.
The Mother is produced by Lopez along with Benny Medina, Elain Goldsmith-Thomas, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Marc Evans, Misha Green and Courtney Baker.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.