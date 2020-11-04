ITI: Votes Need to Be Counted

Tech association ITI is urging that all votes be counted in the hotly contested 2020 election.

"Tuesday’s election continues a two-century-old tradition of the United States’ democratic process allowing Americans to choose their leaders," said ITI President Jason Oxman.

President Trump's campaign has tried to stop vote-counting in some states while Biden has urged patience and for all votes to be counted.

"The historic voter turnout reflects the widespread civic engagement efforts that took place across the country, encouraging millions of Americans to exercise their right to vote," he said. "As the votes are counted, we continue to urge all Americans to support America’s long-standing and important tradition of peaceful and fair elections."

ITI said it was ready to work with whichever Administration emerges on tech issues, but it has been critical of President Trump over the President's pushback on some diversity training, its restrictions on immigration, his executive order on regulating social media, and tarriffs.