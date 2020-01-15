ITI Tells Senators Approving USMCA is Key Vote

Tech companies are telling legislators that they think the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is a key vote, meaning a mostly 'yes' vote.

That is according to tech trade group ITI, which sent a letter Wednesday (Jan. 15) to all the members of the Senate.

"American companies of all sizes and across all industries leverage technology and can expect to benefit from the USMCA’s digital trade and other tech-focused provisions," ITI president Jason Oxman wrote in the letter. "These provisions will promote the seamless flow of data across borders, allow companies to store data where it makes the most sense from the perspective of their business and customers, prevent costly tariffs and taxes on technology products and services, safeguard source code and algorithms by prohibiting requirements that companies divulge them as a condition of doing business, promote acceptance of U.S.-developed international standards, and create consistency in testing and certification procedures for tech goods."

The House voted last month to approve the trade bill. ITI told House members at the time that it was a key vote.