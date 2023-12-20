Infographic of The Week: Hub Entertainment Research Manages to Sum Up a Decade of Video Biz Change in a Single Chart

The average price of gasoline was $3.24. Marvel's Iron Man 3 was the No. 1 movie at the box office. One of the first made-for-streaming original series, House of Cards, debuted on Netflix. CBS' NCIS was TV's top scripted show. "Thrift Shop" from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (featuring Wanz) was the No. 1 single.

Eighty-six percent of Americans had pay TV at home, and only 21% of U.S. consumers used a smart TV to stream video.

The year was 2013. And a lot of stuff has changed since then ... especially in the video business. Hub Entertainment Research, which was founded a decade ago, sums up the "then and now" quite nicely in this chart: