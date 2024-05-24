Indy 500; NBA, NHL Playoffs: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (May 25-27)

The Indianapolis 500, a Memorial Day weekend staple, returns to The Brickyard and NBC this weekend.

The annual Indianapolis 500 auto race highlights a busy lineup of live TV sports events over the Memorial Day weekend.

NBC on Sunday will air live coverage of the 108th Indianapolis 500 race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Josef Newgarden looks to repeat as champion of the Indycar race. Also on the racetrack, Fox on Saturday will televise the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race.

Turning to the NBA playoffs, ABC will televise Game 3 of the Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, with the Celtics holding a 2-0 lead. ESPN will air Game 4 of the series on Monday. TNT will televise Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Dallas Mavericks Western Conference final series on Sunday.

In the WNBA, CBS on Saturday will televise the New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx matchup.

In the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, TNT on Saturday will air Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Dallas Stars Western Conference Final series, with Edmonton up 1-0. Game 3 of the series will air Monday on TNT. ABC on Sunday will televise Game 3 of the New York Rangers-Florida Panthers Eastern Conference Final.

On the links, CBS and Golf Channel will televise the PGA Charles Schwab Challenge, while NBC and Golf will feature coverage of the Senior PGA Championship. On the tennis court, NBC will air opening round coverage of the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the pro tennis season.

On the diamond, The Roku Channel on Sunday morning will stream the Toronto Blue Jays-Detroit Tigers game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast features the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.