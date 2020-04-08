INCOMPAS: Fiber Sees Big Bump in Traffic

INCOMPAS has launched its own network performance website to showcase how its member carriers--it represents competitive (smaller) ISPs and edge providers--are handling pandemic-driven traffic.

The site is based on data from a sample of members over the past 30 days.

Related: Complete Coverage of the Pandemic

INCOMPAS said that residential fiber seen a 25% bump in network bandwidth usage during the daytime compared to pre-COVID-19, which it said members can easily handle.

By contrast, its middle mile members, who provide regional fiber networks for schools, universities, libraries and businesses have seen a 35%-40% decrease in bandwidth use.

No surprise there it said as traffic has shifted to residential service given teleworking and distance learning.

Business voice service is down 10%-25%. No surprise there either as call volume moves to mobile voice from home.