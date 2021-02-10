Impeachment Managers Highlight Trump Tweets, Videos

On the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, tweets and video a central evidentiary role.

House impeachment managers repeatedly used Donald Trump's tweets and video clips from PBS NewsHour, CNN, NBC, ITV News, Fox News Channel, C-SPAN and many others of speeches and statements to build the case that he had assembled the Capitol insurrection mob, summoned the mob, and incited the mob.

That included the then-president's tweets that the election was being stolen and his supporters had to fight to "stop the steal."

Impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Trump for months inflamed his supporters by fueling the lie that the only way he could lose the election was via massive fraud. Then, when he lost, said Swalwell, he doused the flames with kerosene.

The impeach managers painted a portrait of Trump as "inciter-in-chief," suggesting he was like a fire chief who was also an arsonist, fanning the flames then watching the result gleefully on TV.