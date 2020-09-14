IMDb TV Launches ‘The Walking Dead Universe Experience,’ Five Other Live-linear AMC Channels

Amazon’s IMDb TV has expanded its partnership with AMC Networks to launch five live-linear channels, including one themed around long-running zombie apocalypse drama “The Walking Dead.”

Like other ad-supported streaming platforms, IMDb TV is building out its live-linear program guide. It now has more than 20 channels that are formatted in a traditional program guide, with shows running at set scheduled times.

IMDb TV, which over the summer became the temporary U.S. streaming home to AMC classic drama Mad Men, has already launched The Walking Dead Universe Experience channel, a collection of select episodes from not only the long-running The Walking Dead flagship series, but also spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, Ride with Norman Reedus and Friday Night in with the Morgans.

IMDb TV has also launched channels themed around AMC shows Turn: Washington’s Spies; Halt and Catch Fire; Rectify; Making of the Mob; and Into the Badlands.

Meanwhile, said to be “coming soon” are channels themed around other AMC Networks properties: Rush by AMC, a collection of action thriller movies; IFC Film Picks, collection of acclaimed film titles; Slightly Off by IFC, which will be curated comedy selections; and Absolute Reality by WE tv, which features shows like Bridezillas, Kendra on Top, Joan & Melissa and Platinum Weddings.