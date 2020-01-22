Investigation Discovery Gives ‘Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder Mystery’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 19).

On the strength of 285.5 million TV ad impressions, the promo for Investigation Discovery’s Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder Mystery tops our chart. Just like last time, cable networks own three-fifths of our ranking, with ID joined by National Geographic in third place for Brain Games and Paramount Network in fifth for 68 Whiskey.

Rounding out the list in second place: Fox promotes 9-1-1: Lone Star, while in fourth place CBS hypes the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Notably, the Aaron Hernandez spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (153) in our ranking, getting 53% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).