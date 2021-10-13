IATSE Sets Monday Strike Deadline

The labor union representing 60,000 camera operators, makeup artists and other below-the-line production workers has set an Oct. 18 deadline to reach a new agreement with producers.

Matthew Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), said his members will go on strike, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, if IATSE can't reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

In a statement released by IATSE, Loeb said the union will continue negotiating with AMPTP over "reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, and a living wage for those on the bottom of the wage scale."

But Loeb warned AMPTP Wednesday that it better talk fast.

“However, the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” Loeb said. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”

With numerous new subscription- and ad-supported streaming platforms trying to establish their brands with aggressive original programming production slates, IATSE members say they're being pushed to the limits.

A near unanimous vote by IATSE members authorized a strike two weeks ago.