Hulu and Peacock Share the Most Content Among the Major SVOD Services (Graphic of the Day)
Reelgood charts break down the percentage of TV shows and movies the top subscription streaming services have in common
Gone are the days when the major U.S. SVOD services pretty much licensed all of the same movies and TV shows, and were only differentiated by a few original series.
These days, the major media conglomerates are keeping their content in house for their own subscription streaming services. There are a lot more original shows. And services are, for the most part, unique.
This is elegantly showcased by two graphics assembled by streaming content navigation portal Reelgood.
In terms of TV shows, Hulu and Peacock have the most overlap, sharing 21% of their catalog. This probably isn't surprising, since Comcast's NBCUniversal unit is a 30% non-controlling stakeholder in Hulu, and completely owns Peacock.
In terms of movies, Hulu and Paramount Plus have the most in common, sharing 15% of their respective catalogs.
Notably, Disney Plus is the most "unique" among all the services, sharing only a fraction (7%) of its TV catalog with Hulu, which its parent company majority owns.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
