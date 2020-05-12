Huawei, Qualcomm and Samsung Endorse MPEG-5 Video Codec
By Tom Butts
MPEG-5 HEVC targets UHD resolutions over streaming
Three of the world’s largest manufacturers of consumer electronics have officially approved a new video codec designed to deliver high resolution video, including 4K UHD, 8K, VR, AR and HDR content. The MPEG-5 EVC standard is a video coding standard for ISO/IEC Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG).
Huawei, Qualcomm and Samsung announced the approval of MPEG-5 Essential Video Coding (EVC) last week and said they will collaborate to promote the new standard and “reaffirmed their commitments to offer fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms for their respective essential patent claims covering this standard.” The companies said they will announce their respective licensing terms for MPEG-5 EVC within two years.
“The MPEG-5 EVC standard is expected to be a great video codec for emerging delivery protocols and networks, such as 5G, enabling the delivery of high-quality video services to an ever-growing audience by providing improved coding performance,” the companies said in their announcement.
