House To Mark Up Communications Bills

The House Energy & Commerce Committee plans to mark up two communications and technology bills this week.

Those would be H.R. 1281, the Data Mapping to Save Moms Act, and H.R. 2501, the Spectrum Coordination Act.

House E&C chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Communications Subcommittee chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) said Monday (Nov. 1) that the committee will mark up the bills — that is, consider amendments and potentially vote them out of committee — on Nov. 3.

The bipartisan Data Mapping Act “will use data mapping to identify areas of the country where poor maternal health rates overlap with a lack of broadband access in order to deploy telehealth services most effectively,” according to co-sponsor Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.). Other co-sponsors are Reps. G. K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.).

The Spectrum Coordination Act, also from Bilirakis, “requires the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Federal Communications Commission to update the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Spectrum Coordination to (1) improve the process for resolving frequency allocation disputes in shared or adjacent spectrum bands, and (2) ensure the efficient use or sharing of spectrum.”