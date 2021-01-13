House Impeaches Trump for Second Time

The Democratically controlled House voted Wednesday, Jan. 13, for a second time to impeach President Trump, this time for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol Jan. 6, but for the first time some Republicans joined with the Democrats.

The vote was 232 to 197, with 222 Democrats voting to impeach, joined by 10 Republicans.

The President in tweets and in a speech to protestors called on them to fight the electoral vote count certification of Joe Biden as the election's winner.

The major broadcast news nets aired special reports to chronicle the vote live, joining cable news nets and C-SPAN in covering the history-making event.

The process now moves to a trial in the Senate, though such a trial would likely have to start on the eve of or after Biden's inauguration and Trump was already out of office. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) pointed out that he wants to make sure that Trump can never run for office again, which a conviction in a Senate trial would ensure.