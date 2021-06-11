House Big Tech Antitrust Bill Package Introduced

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee has reportedly introduced a package of bills meant to rein in Big Tech by, among other things, requiring interoperability and nondiscrimination against rivals.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for tighter antitrust oversight of the biggest of Big Tech--Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google particularly--arguing they have essentially bought up to monopoly by buying smaller companies before they are large enough to raise red flags and that mammoth size and market power is a recipe for anticompetitive conduct.

According to Consumer Reports, which has pushed for many of the moves outlined in the bills, they would:

1. Require interoperability for large platforms to reduce barriers to entry and provide more choice for consumers without losing access to contacts or videos or other content amassed on a dominant platform.

2. Mandate nondiscrimination on those platforms, so they give the same functionality to competitors to their platforms and on similar terms.

3. Require large online platforms to justify acquisitions including by showing that they are not targeting a potential competitor or solidifying their dominance with the deal.

4. Increase pre-merger filing fees on the biggest mergers to give antitrust enforcers the resources to vet deals and police the marketplace.

Not surprisingly, Consumer Reports was pleased.

“These proposals will strengthen the ability of antitrust enforcers to protect and promote an open online marketplace, where competition can provide meaningful choices and options to consumers and to all who seek to reach them,” said George Slover, senior policy counsel at Consumer Reports, in a statement.