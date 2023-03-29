Hill Looks To Expand Broadband Subsidy Contribution Base

A bipartisan, bicameral legislative effort to expand the contribution base of the FCC's Universal Service Fund broadband subsidies has been revived.

The Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act, which was initially introduced in November 2021 by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), was reintroduced this week in both the Senate and House.

The bill does not tell the FCC how to expand the base, but does direct it to make changes to expand the availability and acess to telecommunications services after studying 1) the need to expand the contribution base and 2) reform the contribution system via a rulemaking. It is required to assess the impact of any changes on consumers, businesses and seniors.

Currently, the USF advanced telecommunications subsidies come from traditional telecoms, but there have been calls to expand those contributions to ISPs and edge providers, the former because broadband is now the go-to advanced telecom service, while the traditional phone base of subsidies is dwindling.

Those who want edge providers to contribute eagerly eye their big pockets and point to the importance of broadband buildouts to their business model.

According to bill fan NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association, joining Klobuchar in reintroducing the Senate bill were John Thune (R-S.D.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), and Jerry Moran, (R-Kan.). Backing the bill in the House were Joe Neguse, (D-Colo., Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), Lizzie Fletcher (D-Tex., Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.).

"NTCA applauds the leadership in both chambers in seeking to chart a course for steadier long-term support of USF programs and promote achievement of our country’s universal service mission,” said NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield. “As we continue to rely on broadband for just about every aspect of daily life, including working and learning remotely, the Universal Service Fund is key to making critical communications services both available and affordable. Efforts to examine and address continuing erosion in the system that funds the USF will be essential to achieve and sustain a shared vision of universal connectivity.

"Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) recognize that the contribution mechanism must be reformed to preserve connectivity for rural Americans," said USTelecom SVP Brandon Heiner. "Directing the FCC to initiate a rulemaking to expand the contributions base will help secure the future of universal service.”