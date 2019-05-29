HGTV Again Gives ‘Christina on the Coast’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 26).

On the strength of 272.5 million TV ad impressions, HGTV’s promo for Flip or Flop spin-off Christina on the Coast takes our top spot for the second week in a row (rising from 249.6 million impressions last time).

With the exception of ABC, which promotes its May 22 All in the Family/The Jeffersons live revivals in fourth place, traditional broadcasters are crowded out of our ranking; TNT once again grabs third and fifth place for, respectively, Animal Kingdom and Claws, and National Geographic takes second for its miniseries The Hot Zone.

Notably, Animal Kingdom earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (139) in our ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).