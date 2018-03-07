Here Are the Numbers on How Heavily ABC Is Promoting Its ‘American Idol’ Reboot

After five weeks of topping our chart with the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC gets bumped from our No. 1 spot by ABC thanks to promos for the90th Academy Awardstelecast that racked up over 255 million TV ad impressions. But NBC does make a nice showing in second place for its new crime comedy-drama Good Girls.



ABC pops up again in third place with its promos for the reboot of American Idol.



And closing out the ranking are USA Network’s Unsolved, a limited series about the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls, at No. 4, and FX’s hit Atlanta at No. 5. Notably, Atlanta promos score the highest iSpot Attention Index (136) in our ranking, getting 36% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2018 Oscars, ABC

Impressions: 255,407,834

AttentionScore: 90.80

AttentionIndex: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,940,794

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $216,619

2) Good Girls, NBC

Impressions: 229,318,798

AttentionScore: 90.22

AttentionIndex: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,906,378

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $320,137

3) American Idol, ABC

Impressions: 206,878,148

AttentionScore: 87.52

AttentionIndex: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $10,421,404

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $442,212

4) Unsolved, USA Network

Impressions: 168,893,659

AttentionScore: 93.42

AttentionIndex: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,101,135

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $263,098

5) Atlanta, FX Network

Impressions: 165,820,700

AttentionScore: 95.22

AttentionIndex: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,373,062

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $595,754

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).