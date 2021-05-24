HBO Renews ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ for Third Season

HBO has renewed A Black Lady Sketch Show for its third season, days before the finale of the show’s second season, the network said Monday.

The Emmy-nominated narrative sketch series features a core cast of Black women living “relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations,” according to HBO. Robin Thede serves as showrunner, executive producer, writer and star of A Black Lady Sketch Show, with Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez and Brook Posch also serving as executive producers.

Season two of the series premieres this Friday (May 28).

“Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy. She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the A Black Lady Sketch Show team take us in season three,” HBO Comedy Programming executive VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement.

