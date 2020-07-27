HBO Max Usage 70% Higher Than HBO Now, WarnerMedia Says

Two months into its launch, HBO Now is generating 70% more time spent on platform than legacy service HBO Now, operator WarnerMedia said in a brief data download Monday.

WarnerMedia also said that HBO Max, which includes content from the broader WarnerMedia spectrum of companies, skews younger than HBO Now, with 23% of the audience between the ages of 18-23 years old.

Beyond those platform tidbits, WarnerMedia disclosed a top 10 list of the most popular shows on HBO Max to date, although it didn’t include any viewership data.

Friends, a show that debuted before at least 23% of the HBO Max audience was even born, tops the list.