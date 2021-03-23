HBO Max Shows Fastest Uptake in SVOD in Latest Hub Survey

Hub Entertainment Research has piled on its latest round of survey-based data asking the essential question, has video streaming increased in the pandemic?

Why yes it has.

But credit the Boston-based research company for going a little deeper in its latest report and illustrating just how much the streaming habit has accentuated over the one-year course of the lengthy social distancing period—for example, 77% of 3,008 U.S. consumers ages 14-77 say they’re now watching “significantly more” TV than they were before the pandemic vs. only 69% when Hub conducted a similar poll in July of last year.

And the movement has been away from linear television. Only 62% of respondents said they subscribe to a traditional linear pay TV service vs. 72% in July 2020. (Over the same nine-month frame, 21% said they have a vMVPD vs. 17% earlier.)

Uptake for all the major SVOD services is up, but none more than for HBO Max, with 31% of respondents saying they now carry the $14.99-a-month service vs. just 15% in July.

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

The bad news for the most expensive SVOD service: HBO Max is mentioned by survey respondents as the first service they'll quit once the pandemic finally ends, with 17% signaling their intention to do so. Hulu (15%) and Discovery Plus (14%) are also listed among the more expendable.

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

And of course, AVOD's growth during the pandemic is well known, but Hub charts it here elegantly. Right before the pandemic, in February 2020, 34% of survey respondents described themselves as users of free ad-supported streaming services. That figure grew to 37% in July. It now stands at 58%.