HBO Max Finally Gets Premiere Date (May 27) and Fancy New Promo Reel

WarnerMedia has finally announced a premiere date for its new streaming platform, HBO Max--May 27.

Also today, recently appointed WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar tweeted out a new promo reel for the service (see below).

Notably, the 70-second reel promotes original shows, including an anticipated unscripted Friends reunion, that may or may not be ready for May 27 amid the broader pandemic studio shutdown. WarnerMedia hasn't issued a statement as to what original series are available at launch.

Also read: HBO Max: Everything You Need to Know About the Big OTT Service AT&T Has Its Entire Future Riding On (No Pressure!)

WarnerMedia said HBO Max will offer 10,000 hours of premium content, including Warner Bros. movies and programming from HBO, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network and other networks. HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

The service will cost $14.99 monthly.