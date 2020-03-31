HBO Max Leads Peacock and Quibi in Consumer Interest Ahead of Respective Launch Dates

Sixteen percent of U.S. consumers are “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to subscribe to HBO Max ahead of the steaming service’s May launch, vs. just 10% for the other two major OTT platforms that are also about to debut, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Quibi, according to a new poll jointly conducted by The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult.

Conducted March 27-29 via a sample size of 2,200 U.S. adults, the poll found that WarnerMedia’s HBO Max also leads the upcoming OTT services in awareness, with 24% of respondents reporting that they’ve heard “a lot” or “some” about the $15-a-month platform.

Quibi, the Jeffrey Katzenberg-based startup which will launch a mobile-first video platform April 6 with a $5-a-month base price, registered 20% awareness, some of which was undoubtedly fueled by pricey Super Bowl and Oscar TV ads.

Peacock, which kicks off July 15 without its anticipated Summer Olympics launch platform, clocked in with 17% awareness.

Meanwhile, 35% of respondents reported that they’re using Netflix during these shelter-at-home days of the global COVID-19 pandemic, vs. 10% for Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, and 4% for Disney Plus.

And 56% of respondents say they are less likely to drop their pay TV subscription amid the pandemic.