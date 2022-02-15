HBO Greenlights Second Season of ‘The Gilded Age’

HBO has renewed its period drama The Gilded Age for a second season, the network announced Monday.

The series, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, is currently in its nine-episode first season run, with the series’ season finale scheduled for March 21. The series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The series follows the lives of characters prospering during the late 19th century, according to HBO. The Gilded Age's January 24 premiere was the best Monday night debut on HBO since the 2019 debut of Chenobyl.

“Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a statement. “Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Executive producers for The Gilded Age include Fellowes, Gareth Meame, Michael Engler, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Bob Greenblatt and Sonja Warfield.■