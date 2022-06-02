HBO Greenlights New Season of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

HBO has renewed its Emmy-winning comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show for a fourth season.

The Robin Thede-created, comedy sketch show features a core cast of Black women living relatable and comedic experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations, according to HBO. Season three of the series concluded on May 13.

We been ready for a fourth season of #ABLSS! @HBO has renewed the comedy sketch series from @robinthede! WERK! @BlackLadySketch pic.twitter.com/Qu84N9DhlRJune 2, 2022

A Black Lady Sketch Show stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend. The series is executive produced by Thede, Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch.

“Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch,” HBO Programming Executive VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Added Thede: “A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO. We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show. ■