Harmonic Touts VOS360 as Backbone to Vidgo

Harmonic says its VOS360 live streaming platform is providing the backbone to Vidgo’s $40 a month pre-paid virtual pay TV service.

The platform delivers a range of tools in a cloud native environment, including live and file transcoding, packaging and origin, dynamic and real-time CDN selection, targeted advertising, time-shifted viewing and network DVR. The San Jose-base tech company says its DevOps team is providing the vMVPD start-up with 24-hour support and monitoring.

"New entrants to the OTT environment don't necessarily have massive budgets, and they need to launch services fast," said Eric Armstrong, VP of North American media sales for Harmonic, in a statement. "With our VOS360 Live Streaming Platform, Vidgo can cost-effectively scale its new OTT service on the fly and stream content ranging from on-demand to premium live sports events to millions of subscribers with exceptional quality, scalability and reliability, differentiating itself in this highly competitive arena."

Added Video CEO Shane Cannon: We chose Harmonic's VOS360 Live Streaming Platform because it significantly reduces our operational costs and complexity, making it simple to stream live events with high reliability and exceptional quality of experience. Harmonic provided outstanding support and expertise throughout the project, taking the guesswork out of live streaming.”