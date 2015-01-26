GSN Revives 'Chain Reaction'
By B&C Staff
GSN is bringing back the half-hour word association game showChain Reaction with 40 new episodes slated to air in 2015, the network said.
Sony Pictures Television will produce the new incarnation of the series, which originally debuted in the 1980s. The SPT episodes are the first new ones produced since 2007.
Vincent Rubino (The Newlywed Game, Million Dollar Password) is executive producer.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.