GSN Revives 'Chain Reaction'

GSN is bringing back the half-hour word association game showChain Reaction with 40 new episodes slated to air in 2015, the network said.

Sony Pictures Television will produce the new incarnation of the series, which originally debuted in the 1980s. The SPT episodes are the first new ones produced since 2007.

Vincent Rubino (The Newlywed Game, Million Dollar Password) is executive producer.