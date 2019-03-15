Graham Seeks DOJ Info in Wake of '60 Minutes' Piece

A 60 Minutes story has raised some hackles and questions from one powerful Republican on the Hill.

Sen. Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has written to Attorney General William Barr asking for documents related to allegations that high-ranking Justice officials had discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The allegation, Graham pointed out, had come in a 60 Minutes interview with former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had discussed the issue with him and others and had offered to "ear a wire" to gather evidence from the President.

“The Committee is deeply concerned with these discussions and whether they essentially indicate that two of the highest ranking law enforcement officials in the United States were discussing what amounts to a coup against the President," said Graham, a strong supporter of the President. "Accordingly, the Committee plans to conduct oversight into these discussions and related matters.”