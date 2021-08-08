Government Relations Vet Chris Ortman Out of Hospital

Veteran government relations executive Chris Ortman said he has been released from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19.

Ortman had been battling what he said were more than mild COVID symptoms for 10 days but after waking up "in a confused state" and at the urging of his wife, he got a virtual consultation, he said, and was directed to the ER.

On Friday (Aug. 6), Ortman, executive VP of D.C. government relations shop Signal Group DC, tweeted a picture of himself leaving Suburban Hospital in the DC suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, after what he said was a five-day stay to recover from COVID pneumonia.

Ortman, former senior VP of communications for the Motion Picture Association, chronicled his ordeal on Twitter. He said he was "grateful for all the nurses, ER personnel and doctors who got me back on my feet," adding: "Living on tube-supplied oxygen is no fun."