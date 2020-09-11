Google's Schmidt to Keynote INCOMPAS Show

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, has lined up Google CEO Eric Schmidt for the keynote address at its upcoming convention.

Schmidt will address the 2020 INCOMPAS Show Sept. 16.

The show will be an all-virtual collection of keynotes, workshops and panel discussions available on its ConnectIN portal for registered attendees.

The show was moved online July 28 due to COVID-19--it would have been in Las Vegas.

That portal will allow attendees to start networking online--hosting remote video and voice meetings, for example--before they gather online, then tune into sessions and keynotes. It will remain available after the Sept. 14-16 show as a source of on demand content.